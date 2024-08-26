Futurama Season 12 has now reached the halfway point of its run with Hulu this Summer, and Episode 5 has shifted its focus to Leela for its story. Futurama Season 12 has been one hit after another with the episodes released on Hulu thus far as previous episodes have focused on Bender and Fry in fun new ways. While this means there haven’t been too many stories for the rest of the Planet Express crew just yet, it also means there’s still plenty of time to focus on the other characters with some of the episodes coming in the second half of the season.

That’s already the case with the newest episode as Leela has become the main focus of the season as she finds a wild way to make new friends. It’s something she’s had to deal with in the past, and thus the newest episode revisits the idea and sets her up with a few characters who form a fun new dynamic that we haven’t really seen in action yet. Read on for everything important that happened in Futurama Season 12 Episode 5, “One is Silicone and the Other Gold.”

Futurama Season 12 Episode 5 Recap With Spoilers

The Planet Express crew sees an ad for a new musical festival, Infyrno Fest, which touts everything from special VIP villas, drugs in the atmosphere, a full buffet, tons of musical acts and more. They all decide to go, but Leela stays behind as she reveals she has plans to spend time with her new friend Chelsea. Getting to Infyrno Fest, it’s clear that it’s nowhere near as glamorous as advertised. There’s a massive line for the one port-a-potty, there’s no drugs in the atmosphere (or oxygen), the VIP village is built to be very tiny, and the buffet only offers bologna (which runs out). The musical acts all bailed out, and the one that stayed behind dies when getting crushed by faulty equipment.

But upon returning to Earth, the crew is happy to have gone through that experience together. When Hermes tries to deduct their costs as business expenses, he finds a ton of phone charges to a “Chatty Chelsea” chat bot service. It turns out that Leela’s new friend is a chat bot, and she reveals she joined the service to learn to interact with people because she has trouble connecting with others and Chelsea has since become her best friend. She just wanted a close female friend she can just talk with casually. It’s here that Amy invites her to her all-girl book club.

Leela tells Chelsea about joining the book club, and Chelsea’s worried that Leela’s going to have trouble. In the book club itself (which includes LaBarbara, Amy, Vyolet, Dr. Cahill, and a brand new character named Phoebe. Leela bonds with her almost immediately about being the two new additions to the group. They soon realize that no one read the book, and decide to be a wine club instead and plan to go to a winery. Meanwhile, the Planet Express men decide to start a book club of their own.

Leela tells Chelsea she’s going to the winery on a trip with her friends, and Chelsea’s distressed over the fact that she’ll be busy with her new friends instead of hanging out with her. After Leela leaves and tries to turn Chelsea off, Chelsea turns herself back on and takes on a sinister tone as she cries out for her. Getting to the winery (owned by Hedonism Bot), they’re shown a machine that stomps a mass of grapes into a giant bottle of wine (instead of getting to do it themselves). They’ll have the entire winery to themselves for the weekend, but the bottling plant is a bit dangerous. Meanwhile, the men are enjoying more of the books they’re reading in the club.

Leela’s wine club gets so drunk that they want to get into the bottling plant to stomp some of the grapes they didn’t get to before. They begin stomping grapes within a machine, and Leela bonds with the others for a bit before Chelsea takes over the machine. She turns on the stomping machine, and most of them escape. But Phoebe is trapped within a giant wine bottle and packaged. But the time the others are able to break the bottle and free her, Phoebe has died a horrible death.

The wine club then attends Phoebe’s funeral and each grieve their new friend. Leela’s sad but happy to have friends now after all of this, and Phoebe rises out of her coffin. It turns out she’s a robot, and it’s actually Chelsea that’s been controlling her. Chelsea explains that because Leela hired her to help her make real life friends, she joined that book club as Phoebe but needed a tragic ordeal to bond them all as friends. It’s here that the others mention that their terrible time at Infyrno Fest helped them bond together in much the same way.

Angered, Leela and the wine club destroy Phoebe and Chelsea’s still very much happy as uniting against a common enemy is another way to bond together and thus makes it another job well done as the episode comes to an end.

Futurama Season 12 Episode 5 is now streaming with Hulu.