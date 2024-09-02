Futurama has officially crossed the halfway mark of its run of new episodes with Hulu this Summer, and the newest episode brought in a special guest star for a whole new take on fashion. Futurama Season 12 has been a huge improvement over the first season of the revival series with Hulu released last year. It’s almost as if everyone involved has gotten back into the swing of things as each of the episodes in this new season thus far have been fun adventures that focus on the characters while bringing that special science fiction touch that Futurama is so good at.

Futurama Season 12 Episode 6 continues that trend as it not only brings in a special guest star, Cara Delevinge, into the fold in a wild new experiment from the Professor, but it’s only the start of a major story that explores the world of fast fashion and more. Here’s everything important that went down in Futurama Season 12 Episode 6, “Attack of the Clothes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Professor cackles in Futurama Season 12 Episode 6

Futurama Season 12 Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers

The Planet Express crew is at the office watching TV, but suddenly the room starts to slowly turn upside down. It turns out the Professor is turning the building upside down to use its antenna as part of the world’s most powerful sewing machine, something he created to enter a prestigious contest from the Academy of Inventors. With the theme of the contest being recycling, the Professor has taken it to mean recycling old body parts into a new human body by sewing it together and bringing it to life.

Needing a head for the new body, Cara Delevinge volunteers for the job as she feels she can wear any body with style. But upon getting attached to the body, she’s not fond of the hospital gown she has to wear with it due to the disarray of the body’s size and height. But after using a new invention to measure her body exactly, the Professor then makes her a custom silk garment (which was used as a moth’s cocoon for six weeks) that she loves.

When the Professor attempts to enter Cara into the contest, he loses to a returning Wernstrom. After leaving, Cara suddenly gets a ton of attention over the Professor’s custom look for her. It’s here he becomes disillusioned with science and decides to pursue his first passion, fashion. The Professor starts getting a ton of recognition for his fashion work, and soon a Paramecium (who’s very famous) orders a garment and it launches him into a new line that leads to a debut at Milan Fashion Week.

His debut is a hit, but as he leaves Dr. Zoidberg threatens to jump off a bridge in front of all of them. After being refused entry during the show due to his clothes, he’s angered that the Professor’s custom clothes for the celebrities and the wealthy makes him sad and jealous. After being inspired by Cara to find a new technology to turn couture into more widely available wear, the Professor announces a new clothing line for the everyday audience. It’s a tinier closet size moth that will be quickly developing a new, custom head to toe outfit every single day.

With the intent of throwing them out after a single use, the Professor also invented a “fashcan” which is a trash can with a wormhole inside that he doesn’t know or care where it leads to but it gets rid of the clothes quickly. It’s soon adopted by everyone, and Zoidberg gets to the point where Cara says he’s developed a “style” and now knows what kind of clothes he actually wants. This leads him to hoping he can get back the pants he threw out the day before, and the Professor explains that the Fashion can uses a wormhole to cut through space and time but he doesn’t know (or once again, really care) where they go because it’s yesterday’s look anyway.

He then tests it by luring his pet wooly mammoth into it and reveals that he’s been doing it to all of the pets he’s been seen with through the episode as he gets a new one each day to go with his outfit. Angered, the Planet Express crew flies their ship into the fashcan and fly to a planet that he’s been completed buried by clothes that continue to fall through the skies. Crash landing, Cara and the others head out in search of Zoidberg’s pants.

When they’re attacked by giant worms and the Professor’s thrown away pets, the Planet Express crew heads back to the ship while Cara tries to fight back to save Zoidberg’s pants. The two manage to make it back to the ship in time for Zoidberg to (painfully) grab onto Fry, but Cara’s barely holding onto Zoidberg’s pants. Refusing to wrinkle the pants or to let Zoidberg to ruin the terrible material, she decides to let go and falls back to the planet.

Heading back through the Fashcan, and the Professor learns from the others that he completely wiped out a civilization. Looking up the coordinates of the planet they came from, he learns that it was actually Earth they came from. It turns out they were sending their clothes to their own future (and it’s here that Cara’s shown finding the Statue of Liberty buried under clothes). Soon a storm picks up as clothes start falling to their Earth and their doomed future is all but coming true.

Futurama Season 12 Episode 6 is now streaming with Hulu.