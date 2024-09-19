Futurama Season 12 Teases New Anthology in Exclusive Clip

Futurama is now in the final stretch of its episodes for Season 12, and an exclusive clip for the penultimate episode of the season is teasing the series' newest anthology episode. Futurama returned to screens with a new wave of episodes on Hulu earlier this Summer, and has been a much stronger return than seen with Season 11 last year. The revival series is now firing off on all cylinders as Fry, Bender, Leela and the rest of the Planet Express crew have been taking on classic seeming adventures with everything that has been seen in the season thus far. But there's one itch yet to be scratched.

Futurama had yet to showcase a new anthology of stories as seen with seasons past, so there has been an excitement over what route the long running animated series would take for this year. Futurama Season 12 seems to be tackling the anthology format with Episode 9 of the series. Coming to Hulu on Monday, September 23rd, Futurama Season 12 Episode 9 is titled "The Futurama Mystery Liberry" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Futurama is reimagined in the form of classic children's mystery books." You can check out the first look at the episode with an exclusive clip in the video above.

(Photo: Lancy True in Futurama Season 12 Episode 9 - Hulu / 20th Television Animation)

What Is New in Futurama Season 12

Futurama Season 12 returned to Hulu earlier this Summer with a new wave of episodes that have been focusing on each of the characters in a new way. Although it still maintains the episodic sitcom structure that fans have been loving through each of its iterations, Futurama's new episodes have still found their ways to showcase each of the characters' personalities in a fun way. The premiere episode, for example, went back to Bender's Mexican heritage roots and revealed more of his family for the first real time in the franchise.

There haven't been as many massive status quo shake ups on the level as seen with Futurama Season 11 and the full debut of Kif and Amy's kids, but there have been some great strides in building it all out. Fans got a new look into Fry's past in the second episode of the season, fans were introduced to Hermes' father in one of latest episodes released, Leela made some new friends, and there was even an ending where the Professor had doomed the Earth thanks to his fast fashion inventions. It's been a wild season.

What's Next for Futurama?

Futurama Season 12 will be coming to an end in just two more episodes debuting on Mondays with Hulu, but thankfully it's far from the end of it all. Futurama has been confirmed to be picked up for two more seasons, and is thus already back to work on what could be coming our way next in this new revival era on Hulu. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, the executive producers behind the series revealed they would be into making a movie someday too. "Yeah, we've lobbied for it many times. We did four of these direct-to-DVD sort of movies, but that was a great complicated process because each one had to be constructed to also decompose into four TV episodes...it was a really big process," David X. Cohen stated.

Elaborating further Cohen stated, "We've always thought it would make a great feature theatrical movie. And I will say internally, occasionally we've gotten together and watched episodes just cast and crew on in a movie theater...It looks so fantastic, even just what these guys are doing for TV. That yeah, I think it would be great. And then, I don't know, [Matt Groening] talks about it too, and he has some fantastical visual ideas if we were to ever do it, but I'll let him speak to that."