Attack on Titan Creator Doesn’t Approve of the Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones‘ finale is one of the most divisive finales on television, and will most likely be broken down and debated for years to come. What’s helping spread this conversation is just how big of a television juggernaut it is, and one franchise that can relate to its massive popularity is Attack on Titan. Fans constantly debate the series every chance they get, so series creator Hajime Isayama knows a thing or two about intense reactions.

Isayama recently shared his reaction to the Game of Thrones finale online, and seeing his disappointed reaction, fans will be keeping a much closer eye on Attack on Titan‘s upcoming finale.

Sharing his reaction in a recent post to his blog (as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter), Isayama had the following to say about the Game of Thrones finale, “Today I watched Game of Thrones’ Finale. There’s something I thought about it personally. That’s all I’m gonna say for now. I’d like to explain what I thought of today in the future. orz” Though it may seem like Isayama isn’t saying much about the finale, there’s a bit more when you dig into the meaning behind “orz.”

“orz” is a popular emoticon used by Japanese Internet uses to convey how frustrated they are. Breaking it down, the “o” represents a head, the “r” arms, and the “z” is the kneeling legs of a person banging their head against the floor in frustration. So Isayama is holding back the majority of his thoughts, but thee use of “orz” here reveals that he does not approve of the finale at all.

Though with this opinion drawing attention to finales, fans are going to be paying much closer attention to Attack on Titan‘s upcoming finale to see if Isayama can avoid the same fate. Mentioning anything about the Game of Thrones finale will be inviting all sorts of future comparisons as fans hope Isayama isn’t living in a glass house as he throws stones.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.