Gamera: Rebirth Celebrates Netflix Release With New Poster

Gamera: Rebirth is now firing up on all cylinders with its new anime comeback on Netflix, and Gamera: Rebirth is celebrating the debut of this anime with a cool new poster showing off Gamera's big fights! The classic Gamera franchise first announced its new revival animated project was in the works back last Fall, but it wasn't until earlier this year that it was confirmed to be a new anime series. This new series pits Gamera against some of the Kaiju's toughest foes, and fans have finally been able to check out how it all worked out now that the anime has released on Netflix.

Gamera: Rebirth made its highly anticipated debut with Netflix around the world earlier this month, and fans are already hoping to see more of Gamera in action in the near future. While there has yet to be any word on whether or not the anime will continue, Gamera: Rebirth is hyping up all of the fights seen in the anime with a cool new poster illustrated by Yuji Kaida. You can check it out below as released by Gamera: Rebirth's official social media account:

What to Know for Gamera: Rebirth

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita (who also handles the series composition alongside Kenta Ihara and Hiroshi Seko) for studio ENGI, Gamera: Rebirth is now streaming on Netflix. With Atsushi Tamura as character designer, manga creator Kan Takahama as monster designer, and Shuji Katayama as the music composer. Netflix begins to tease the new anime series as such, "In the summer of 1989, Boko, Joe, and Junichi, all sixth-grade elementary school students, were having their last summer vacation. Each of them is worried about their future. Brody, the son of a US military commander, appears before the three of them and steals away the money they have saved together. Boko and his friends are furious and plan to get their money back."

The synopsis continues with, "As they are about to carry out the plan, the town is threatened. The kaiju Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. The four are petrified in a town ruined by Gyaos. As Gyaos sets its sights on them, a huge kaiju appears. Its name is Gamera. This is the beginning of their 'Summer of Kaiju.' Kaiju appear one after another, and Gamera fights back despite his wounds. The boys witness the legend."

