Gintama Cosplay Brings Sarutobi Ayame to Life

Gintama's Sarutobi Ayame has come to life with some awesome cosplay! Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama might have come to an end some time ago, but the franchise will soon be getting one final hurrah with a last feature film anime outing. Gintama: The Final will serve as the final anime adaptation of the franchise as it pulls some material from the manga's official ending and combining it with some new content exclusive to the movie. With this being the final outing for the franchise overall, it will include pretty much every character introduced over the course of the franchise.

This of course will include fan favorites such as Sa-chan, otherwise known as Sarutobi Ayame. Ayame had hilariously developed a major crush on Gintoki Sakata in the series, and took things to some hilarious new levels. It's why fans came to love her appearances in the series, and now artist @adamae_dono has tapped into this love with a new cosplay bringing out the best of Sa-chan. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adamasha (@adamae_dono)

Gintama: The Final will be making its debut in Japan on January 8th. The film has yet to be confirmed for an official English language release outside of Japan as of this writing, but it's going to be a pretty big deal as it will feature animation from series creator Hideaki Sorachi himself. It will also be getting a set of special prequel episodes leading up to the events of the film following the film's release, and the film will be featuring new character designs for returning characters like Sa-chan along with pretty much every other character involved as well.

Fans seeing the new film in theaters will also hilariously be treated to art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's creators illustrated by Hideaki Sorachi as Gintama's creator noted just how much popularity the rising Shonen franchise will likely eclipse the release of his franchise's final film. It's this kind of humor fans fell in love with in the first place!

Are you excited for Gintama's final film outing? Which characters are you most excited to see in action in the new film? Where does Sa-chan rank among your favorites in the series overall?