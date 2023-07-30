Goblin Slayer Season 2 Highlights More Returning Characters in New Teasers

Goblin Slayer is currently in the works on Season 2 of the anime, and Goblin Slayer is highlighting more of the returning characters with some new teasers for the new episodes! Goblin Slayer has been one of the most highly anticipated anime returns of the year overall as the first season of the anime ended up having one of the most controversial season premieres in years. But the rest of the first Goblin Slayer season didn't quite continue its shocking trend as it started its arcs in full. But that's what has fans curious about what could be coming in the next season.

With Goblin Slayer returning for new episodes later this year, the anime has released some new teasers for the characters coming back in Season 2. The latest character teasers highlights fan favorites such as Cow Girl, Guild Girl, and Sword Maiden, who will be joining the rest of Goblin Slayer's returning party when Goblin Slayer returns for new episodes of the anime later this year. You can check out Goblin Slayer Season 2's new character teasers from the anime's official Twitter account below:

Where to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is currently scheduled for launch some time later this year, but has yet to reveal a concrete release window or date. New episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it finally premieres, so fans will be able to check it out as soon as it releases. Featuring a returning cast and staff from the first season of the anime, Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be directed by Misato Takada at Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox instead) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, will be serving as chief director. Hideyuki Kurata returns to handle series composition, Hiromi Kato returns to design the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music.

If you wanted to catch up with Goblin Slayer before Season 2 hits, you can now find the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

