Godzilla Birthday Bash Planned For Later This Year, Promising More Surprises

The King of The Monsters has been around for decades and Toho is always more than willing to pay respects to Godzilla every year for the kaiju’s birthday. 2025 is no different as preparations are underway to celebrate Godzilla’s reign on several fronts. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is planning to unleash the kaiju king on their theaters this summer, with the franchise as a whole already preparing for more events later this year that might have more than a few surprises for fans of the most popular giant monster around.

Starting next month, the Alamo Drafthouse is teaming up with Toho to screen some of the kaiju’s biggest films from Japan. The movies will include Godzilla Vs. Hedorah, Destroy All Monsters, and Mothra to name a few. This collaboration isn’t just set for 2025 however, as the two companies plan to work in tandem for years to come to shine a light on the king of the monsters. Specifically, the collab will kick off at the Alamo Drafthouse Valley Fair this summer for this handful of films with more to come. This November, Toho is planning to unveil more surprises surrounding Godzilla.

The Chief Marketing Officer of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Chaya Rosenthal, went into detail regarding the kaiju partnership, “From the moment Godzilla rumbled onto screens in 1954, Toho’s kaiju have inspired generations of movie lovers, including our team. Launching this partnership at our newest and biggest theater ever lets us celebrate that legacy with epic screenings, jaw-dropping lobby displays, and one-of-a-kind collectibles that only Alamo Drafthouse can deliver.”

Godzilla’s Future in Japan

Earlier this year, Toho confirmed that the latest iteration of Godzilla would be making a comeback as director Takashi Yamazaki will return for a Godzilla Minus One sequel. While story details and a release date have yet to be revealed, fans have been taking note of the final moments of the previous film to create blueprints for the upcoming sequel. On top of Yamazaki hinting at the idea that Godzilla would fight other kaiju in future movies he helmed, there were some interesting kernels left in the film’s grand finale.

While Japan was ultimately successful in blowing Godzilla to pieces, the lizard king was far from dead if the final minute was any indication. Viewers witnessed that the pieces of the kaiju were slowly regenerating, meaning that the King of the Monsters was set to return. On top of the regeneration, the leading female protagonist, Noriko Oishi, was revealed to have survived Godzilla’s previous assault though it did seem she was affected. Harboring what appeared to be a strange black rash on her skin, many fans have wondered if Noriko will have a connection to Godzilla in the upcoming sequel.

