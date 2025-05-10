Brand-New Godzilla Debuts for the Kaiju’s 70th Anniversary

Play video

Godzilla is now in the midst of celebrating its 70th anniversary, and Toho is going all out with the debut of a brand new version of the giant monster for a new region of the world. Godzilla has been breaking out in all sorts of ways in the last few years with new movies, TV shows, comics and much more each being more successful than the last. But it seems like the long running Kaiju’s popularity has especially exploded as it expands through the rest of the world. Now a whole new region has gotten their very own Godzilla to run amok as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toho has been planning to expand Godzilla even more so with a one billion dollar plan to take the franchise further with even more projects, and it seems like this has kicked off with the debut of a brand new take on Godzilla for Southeast Asia. With a cool new promo video showing off some of the region’s landmarks, there’s also a new version of Godzilla that doesn’t match the current version of the Titan seen in either Legendary’s MonsterVerse films or Godzilla Minus One. Check it out in the video above.

TOHO

What Does This Mean for Godzilla?

As Godzilla celebrates its 70th anniversary, Toho has kicked off a huge new plan to invest in more projects for the kaiju’s future. This means that not only are new feature films being produced in Japan such as a follow up to Godzilla Minus One (once again written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki), but also all sorts of different kinds of projects that introduce the Titan to new mediums. This even includes a new manga release that will be sending Godzilla to space, or involve aliens of some kind, that will be hitting Japan later this Spring, Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey.

As for that new Godzilla Minus One follow up film now in the works, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not this is actually going to be a sequel to that film. It seems likely considering that the same writer and director is returning, but Yamazaki himself has been very coy about what to actually expect from the project. The director did tease that those who join the film’s crew have a tough job ahead of them however, “The previous film showed us an unexpected view. And now the task of this film is to surpass the previous one. We are looking for a crew to go with us to subjugate a difficult but rewarding monster.”

Legendary / Warner Bros.

What’s Next for Godzilla?

That’s not all for Godzilla, however, as the next entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse is now fully in the works. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is the official title for the next major film in the series, and has kicked off production together with the announcement of the title. The new film is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on March 27, 2027, and will feature Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) taking over as director for the follow up with a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures with Toho overseeing Godzilla’s side of the equation, Dan Stevens will be returning from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire alongside new members of the cast making their MonsterVerse debut such as Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill in mystery roles. The actual nature of the film’s story is still being kept a mystery as of the time of this publication too.