Godzilla Cosplay Creates a “Kawaii Kaiju”

Godzilla might have never seen a better run than in recent months. Thanks to Japan releasing the Academy Award-winning film, Godzilla Minus One, the king of the monsters stood taller than he had in some time. On top of this movie’s release, the Lizard King also returned in North America thanks to the MonsterVerse as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The latest chapter in the popular franchise assured that there will more releases in the future that feature the Hollow Earth and Godzilla fans are working on new takes on the popular kaiju. In new dynamic cosplay, Godzilla has returned with one of his cutest interpretations.

At present, there has been no word regarding a sequel to Godzilla Minus One, though creator Takashi Yamazaki certainly seems as though he’s open to the idea. In a previous interview, the director explained that he would love the challenge of not only taking on a sequel, but introducing his take on the king of the monsters to a kaiju-sized opponent, “I don’t know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama … that challenge is something that I’d like to explore.”

Godzilla The Kawaii Kaiju

Perhaps the “cutest” take on Godzilla that kaiju fans have seen to date is “Chibi Godzilla”, a tiny take on the lizard king that received its own anime adaptation and has received quite a bit of merch recently. Unlike his much larger iteration, Chibi Godzilla wouldn’t threaten mankind and/or rampage his way across cities but would rather have much smaller adventures with numerous versions of other giant beasts. Considering how many interpretations we’ve seen of Godzilla over the years, expect to see far more in the future as the kaiju’s popularity grows.

When it comes to the MonsterVerse’s take on Godzilla, we can most likely expect the king of the monsters to return to both the silver and small screens. A third “Godzilla/Kong” movie has already been confirmed though the plot remains a mystery. On top of the upcoming film, Apple TV+ has confirmed that a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is in production, along with kaiju spin-off series.

