Godzilla Energy Drink Roars To Life In Japan

Godzilla might have just completed his insane battle against the ruler of Skull Island in Godzilla vs. Kong, but it seems as if this is far from the last time that we'll be seeing the lizard king making an appearance, with one of the most bizarre being the recent energy drink that has hit shelves in Japan. With the country in the East recently unveiling a Godzilla Vending Machine and other insane merchandise that has spanned decades of history under the kaiju's lifespan, it's clear that the king of the monsters still has a bright future ahead of it.

While Legendary Pictures' Godzilla is a fresh take on the king of the monsters that first appeared in the 1950s thanks to Toho Studios, Japan has been leaning more into the terrifying iteration of the lizard king with Shin Godzilla. Created by the man responsible for Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, Shin Godzilla re-imagines the giant monster with a horrifying appearance and a quest for destruction that makes the beast into anything but a hero in the latest Japanese film. Though the future of this Shin take on the creature is still unclear, Anno is creating two new films in the same universe with Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider respectively.

Crunchyroll shared a look at the new Energy Drink for the king of the monsters, Godzilla Energy, which is currently available in vending machines and stores in Japan, and created by the company Cheerio Japan to celebrate the most popular giant beast in the world today:

Godzilla vs. Kong has been a big success since it released earlier this year in theaters around the world, as well as streaming on HBO Max. Pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and a ton of new subscribers to the streaming service, rumors have begun swirling that a new project in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse is in the works with director Adam Wingard in talks to return. Though few details have been released regarding the new entry, the working title that has made the rounds on social media has been "Son of Kong", hinting that the giant primate will return via his offspring.

