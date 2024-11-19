Godzilla to Takeover Free Comic Book Day With Epic New Series

Godzilla might be a force to be reckoned with on the silver and small screens but these aren’t the only avenues that see the king of the monsters wreck havoc. Comic books aren’t safe from the lizard king, as the kaiju universe is about to change astronomically when it comes to the next Free Comic Book Day. While Godzilla recently took on DC’s Justice League alongside King Kong, a new series is preparing to introduce new super humans that will present a new challenge for the king of the monsters. Godzilla: The New Heroes will take the world by storm in 2025 and publisher IDW has shared new info about this kaiju-packed comic book series.

Free Comic Book Day first began in 2002 and has annually given comic book readers the opportunity to pick up free comics each May. The next FCBD will take place on May 3rd, 2025 and IDW is putting together a jam-packed roster of creators to weave this new universe for Godzilla and the super-powered humans taking on the lizard king. The free comic itself will be a ten page prelude to this new universe and IDW has shared which comic creators will help make this happen. The creative roster includes Tim Seeley (Grayson, Local Man), Nikola Čižmešija (Batman and Robin, Batman: Sword of Azrael) Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings), Pablo Tunica (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sea Serpent’s Heir), Chris Gooch (In Utero, Under-Earth), and Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp, Godzilla: Rivals)

G-Force Rises

Here’s the official breakdown from IDW when it comes to the story of Godzilla: The New Heroes, “The FIRST LOOK at IDW’s new Godzilla universe. Each of these books is a fresh exploration on what it means to be a Godzilla comic—from a group of mercenaries that fly through space in Mechagodzilla to a strange wasteland inhabited by a half-kaiju, half-human freak, to a bold superhero take on G-Force.”

To give readers a better idea of what is to come in this new Godzilla universe, IDW editor Jake Williams stated the following, “We challenged ourselves to build up a world around Godzilla that is as interesting as the King of the Monsters itself,” said Williams, “A new continuity filled to the brim with super powered humans, kaiju half breeds, stories across Earth and Space, and a fresh new take on Godzilla itself. All in service of one singular goal: tell Godzilla stories that can only exist on the pages of a comic book. Big, bold, bizarre–and above all, cool as hell.”

The reasoning behind this new series, as Williams explains, is to “introduce readers to new characters, premiere new Kaiju, and serve as the launching point for our new Godzilla continuity.”

Godzilla’s Bright Future

Alongside the upcoming Godzilla: The New Heroes, the lizard king is also rampaging to the West in a new IDW series. Godzilla Vs. America will be an anthology series that will see the king of the monsters taking on different locales in the West. IDW has seen serious success with the lizard king in the comics and luckily, there are more projects in the works for Godzilla on the screen.

When it comes to Japan, Toho has announced that a sequel to Godzilla Minus One is in the works. On top of Takashi Yamazaki returning to the kaiju universe, Legendary Pictures also has quite a few projects in the works. The third film of the Godzilla x Kong series is in the works, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season is in production, and Apple TV+ is working on a new spin-off television series. No matter where you look, it’s a great time to be a Godzilla fan.

