Godzilla Surfaces with This Impressive Cookie Monster Makeover

Godzilla is getting ready to fight against one of the greatest monsters that has ever stomped his way onto the silver screen, Kong, but one fan has decided to combine the current king of the monsters with a monster that happens to reside on the peaceful neighborhood known as Sesame Street in Cookie Monster! Over the years, Sesame Street has introduced its fair share of "monsters", though they have not had any destroyed cities under their belts, but Cookie Monster has devoured his targets at an insane rate with those targets normally being cookies!

Godzilla first made landfall in the 1950s, with Cookie Monster following suit in the 1960s, with both monsters staying front and center in the public's zeitgeist. Though there hasn't been an official crossover between these two monsters in the past, this fusion statue shows just how hilariously terrifying the combination of these two pop culture behemoths could be. This iteration of Godzilla used in this statue is actually "Shin Godzilla", the latest iteration of the giant lizard that has taken its most terrifying appearance to date. Appearing in the titular film that was released in 2016, Shin Godzilla was far different from the previous incarnations of the lizard king that we've seen before, thanks to his grim visage that was easily the scariest version of the kaiju!

Reddit User ZillaSquad shared this insane statue that not only fuses Godzilla with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, but also throws Grover into the mix by incorporating the Henson creation into the tail of this unique kaiju that might be chomping down on both cities and cookies on his path of destruction:

The future for Legendary's version of Godzilla is anyone's guess following this March's Godzilla Vs. Kong, with no future projects being announced as of yet that will take place in the "Monster-Verse". Concurrently, the Godzilla of the East's future under Toho is also a mystery, as many fans are left wondering if we'll see a return of Shin Godzilla or a new take on the king of the monsters for a new generation. Regardless, Godzilla Vs. Kong looks as if it will be an insane send-off if this is the final Monster-Verse film from Legendary Pictures!

