Godzilla Vs. Kong Returns To HBO Max

✖

If you somehow missed the biggest movie of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, you have the opportunity to catch the titanic tussle between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island once again as HBO Max has brought back Godzilla Vs. Kong onto its streaming service following its initial release earlier this year. With the crossover film bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and becoming the most popular entry for either Godzilla or Kong to date, fans are waiting with bated breath to learn whether or not the MonsterVerse will continue in the future.

Godzilla Vs. Kong landed in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31st earlier this year, finally bringing fans the conflict that had been building throughout the MonsterVerse throughout the years via movies such as Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While the majority of the movie was set squarely on the battle between the giant ape and giant lizard, director Adam Wingard was able to throw in a curveball by including the metallic doppelganger of Mechagodzilla into the proceedings, giving the two giant enemies the perfect opportunity to set aside their differences and work together following their fight that shook the world to its core.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

While there have been no official plans released for another entry in the MonsterVerse, rumors have been swirling for several months that Wingard might be returning with another entry in the future of this world of kaiju. With the rumored title of "Son of Kong," making the rounds, many fans are believing that this next film will focus on a new generation of monsters, especially with Godzilla Vs. Kong further exploring the Hollow Earth, the locale where the kaiju of this universe had originally spawned.

This latest crossover movie isn't the only place that kaiju fans can find either Godzilla or Kong this year, as Godzilla Singular Point, a new anime by Netflix was released earlier this year. On top of this animated adventure, Netflix is also teaming up with Powerhouse Studio once again to create a new tale in the world of Kong with Skull Island. While the future of Legendary's universe is still anyone's guess, there are plenty of options to explore the giant monsters.

You can check out the movie here on HBO Max.

Will you be catching Godzilla Vs. Kong once again on HBO Max? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.