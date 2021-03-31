Godzilla vs. Kong Concept Art Shares New Look at Hong Kong Battle

✖

Some cool new Godzilla vs. Kong concept art has shown a closer look at Godzilla and Kong's battle in Hong Kong! The fourth film in the MonsterVerse quadrilogy may no longer be the last of Legendary's take on Kaiju thanks to its worldwide box office success amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and fans around the world have finally gotten their chance to check out how the fight between the two titular Titans actually played out. With the film finally rounding out its worldwide run through theaters and getting ready for its streaming release on HBO Max, it's a great time to take a closer look at how the film came together.

Artist behind Godzilla vs. Kong, Matt Allsopp, shared some fun new concept art of Godzilla and Kong's third act battle in Hong Kong at night and it's apparently from a time when Kong was supposed to be much smaller than the kaiju was in the final project (before the Kaiju was grown to provide much more of an equal fight against Godzilla). It would have been a much different looking battle if that were the case, and you can check out what that would have looked like in concept below:

Newly revealed official 'Godzilla vs. Kong' concept artwork by Matt Allsopp. pic.twitter.com/5APA4yYV2B — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) August 7, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong is now available on digital, DVD, Blu-ray, and will be streaming once again with HBO Max beginning later this month. Legendary officially describes Godzilla vs. Kong as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of this concept art from Godzilla vs. Kong? What are you hoping to see from the future of the MonsterVerse? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!