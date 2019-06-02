Godzilla: King of the Monsters Teases Massive Kong Power-Up

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a special sequel not only because it brings in new versions of famous Toho Kaiju such as King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, but it’s setting the all important table for the final film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong. And like Kong: Skull Island before it, the big sequel features some set-up for the eventual confrontation.

In the sequel, King Kong is referenced and seen in images a few times but the best references come during the end credits of the film which teases that Kong has gotten a massive power-up. Like, literally massive as Kong is noted as getting much bigger than fans saw the last time.

When it was announced that the Kong seen in Kong: Skull Island would soon be fighting Godzilla, fans were wondering about the size difference between the two. Most fans assumed that its use of tools would even up the odds between the two Titans, but it’s now clear that King Kong will be growing in size. It makes a ton of sense considering that the Kong we saw was from the 1970s, and has probably grown from the changing environment as it matured over the last fifty or so years.

In the credits there are newspaper clippings imagining how the world would react to the sudden awakening of the massive Titans and how they change the environment, and a few of them mention how Kong has grown so big that Monarch is heading to Skull Island to investigate the change. The final shot of the credits shows a cave painting of the two Titans, and they are notably of equal size now.

So now fans can look forward to the two famous Kaiju coming to a much bigger fight than expected before, and with the events of this sequel, it seems King Kong will be taking on Godzilla to defend the “King” in its title.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release March 13, 2020, but before that fans will get to see Godzilla in action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters now in theaters. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.