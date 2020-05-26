Godzilla Roars to Life in This Stunning LEGO Build

✖

Godzilla is a legend in the world of pop culture and rightly deserves the title. He has withstood thee test of time again and again, so it is only right that Godzilla gets some credit for it. That is why one fan is celebrating Godzilla with a LEGO built which fans can try making on their own.

Over on Reddit, the user LordofAngmar shared their take on Godzilla with fans. The fan got a bunch of their unused LEGO pieces and found a way to craft Godzilla out of them. From top to bottom, this detailed piece brings the King of the Monsters to life, and it seems like the LEGO lover has plans to build other kaiju.

As you can see below, the build is modeled after the more recent Godzilla designs overseen by Legendary Entertainment. This monochrome look builds that look with a series of gray blocks, but there are white and tan blocks dotted throughout to add texture. After all, the monster's dorsal fins need some highlights, and this LEGO fan knew how to do it.

According to the builder, they have plans to make other Godzilla figures, and Mothra is high on that list. "I actually have some bits of a physical prototype together, and I'll probably be designing large vinyl wings to attach to the brick built body," LordofAngmar shared. They said they will be basing that design of the Mothra found in King of the Monsters, but a variant is very possible down the line. And if there comes time for Rodan to be built, well - you know I will be piecing that kit together ASAP.

If you want to build this set for yourself, you can find instructions from its creator here. You can also vote for this design on LEGO IDEAS in a bid for it to become licensed officially, and fans have to admit such a kit would be the stuff of dreams if it were to be approved.

What do you think of this LEGO build? Does Godzilla need an official one or what? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

