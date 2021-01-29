Mario and Bowser Face Off in New Godzilla Tribute

Godzilla is set to battle one of his biggest rivals later this spring in the ruler of Skull Island in Kong, and one fan artist was looking to pay tribute to the lizard king before one of his most dangerous battles by creating a tribute using some of Nintendo's biggest characters in Super Mario and Bowser! With Mario set to return to fight Bowser once again on the Nintendo Switch with the upcoming re-make Super Mario 3D World, and the new story of Bowser's Fury now is certainly a good time to fuse these two worlds together!

Mario has never officially battled Godzilla, with Bowser being the only giant lizard that has threatened the Mushroom Kingdom in the past, but the current king of the monsters certainly is no stranger to the world of video games himself! Godzilla first landed on the video game console of Commodore 64 back in 1983, seeing a steady stream of new games launched on different consoles over the decades. The latest game that starred the lizard king was Godzilla Defense Force, which was released on iPhones and Androids in 2019, though the popular party game known as Fall Guys recently allowed players to attach an official Godzilla costume to their players to show off their love of all things kaiju!

Twitter User Jasqreate shared this impressive take on the conflict between Mario and Bowser, adding some Kaiju flair into the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game dubbed Bowser's Fury, which will once again pit everyone's favorite plumber from the Mushroom Kingdom battling a Godzilla sized King Koopa:

Godzilla Vs Kong is set to land this March, after a number of delays that pushed back the kaiju confrontation that was a part of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", though we have yet to hear if we'll be getting an official video game that would let players jump into the role of either the current king of the monsters or the ruler of Skull Island.

