Godzilla Announces New Kaiju Figures

The King of the Monsters ended his battle against the ruler of Skull Island earlier this year via the titanic crossover by Legendary Pictures, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and while the future of the giant lizard is still anyone’s guess, it would seem that isn’t stopping the MonsterVerse from giving fans plenty of merchandise to add to their collections. With Studio Spiral seeking to create new figures for some of the lesser-known giant monsters of the MonsterVerse, the world of the modern takes on Godzilla and Kong might be far from over when it comes to being a part of the public zeitgeist.

While no news has been confirmed regarding the future of Godzilla in either the East or the West, rumors have swirled since the release of Godzilla Vs. Kong that director Adam Wingard would eventually return to Legendary’s MonsterVerse with a title that is seemingly “Son of Kong”. While nothing has been set in stone, the potential title would hint at the future of the MonsterVerse following the next generation of kaiju, with everyone’s favorite giant primate seemingly spawning an offspring. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if Godzilla follows suit and also sires a successor following his titanic battle against Skull Island’s king.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the first look at the upcoming figures which will give kaiju fans new takes on the lesser-known creatures of the MonsterVerse known as Scylla and Warbat, which made brief appearances in Legendary Pictures’ titan focused universe:

New @studio_spiral Titans of the Monsterverse Collection Scylla and Warbat figures have been announced pic.twitter.com/NbmQe5q5gj — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 16, 2021

Godzilla in Japan last hit the silver screen with Shin Godzilla, a new take on the behemoth that gave kaiju fans the monster’s most terrifying look to date. While the return of this version of the lizard king hasn’t been confirmed, the universe is currently being expanded upon thanks to Neon Genesis Evangelion creator, Hideaki Anno, with the upcoming films of Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider looking to bring new spins to the monster battling heroes.

When do you think we’ll see Godzilla and Kong return to the big screen? What other kaiju do you want to see get statues and figures of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Legendary’s MonsterVerse.