Godzilla Singular Point Confirms Netflix Release Window with New Trailer

Godzilla Singular Point has confirmed its Netflix release window outside of Japan with a new trailer! Godzilla vs. Kong might be taking the MonsterVerse version of TOHO's famous kaiju through theaters, but a new anime version of the world famous monster has recently debuted in Japan. One of the most anticipated anime premieres of the year overall was this new take on Godzilla with Netflix, and now they have confirmed when this new series will be debuting outside of Japan. With the newest trailer for Godzilla Singular Point, Netflix has set a new Summer release window!

Godzilla Singular Point will be making its way outside of Japan on Netflix this June! To celebrate the confirmation of this release window, Netflix has also debuted a new trailer for the series that gives fans the best look at this new take on the franchise yet. You can check it out in the video above as we all wait for this big June streaming debut!

(Photo: Netflix)

Godzilla Singular Point is currently airing on broadcast television and streaming with Netflix in Japan, and it features new kaiju designs from Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori and human character designs from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato. Directed by Atsushi Takahashi, the anime series is a joint production from studio Bones and studio Orange that blends CG with traditional 2D animation.

Thee cast of Godzilla Singular Point includes the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake. It has yet to be revealed whether or not it will receive an English dub with this June launch, however.

Netflix officially describes Godzilla Singular Point as such, "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

Are you excited for Godzilla Singular Point to hit Netflix this June? What are you hoping to see from this new anime take on Godzilla and the other TOHO monsters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!