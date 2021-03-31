Godzilla Celebrates Tokusatsu Magic in New Coffee Promo

TOHO and Godzilla are celebrating the magic of Tokusatsu with the help of a new coffee promo. Godzilla vs. Kong will soon be releasing in Japan following a delay from the recent slate of state of emergencies from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and this has resulted in a bunch of cool promotions and crossovers for the upcoming film. Suntory's Boss Coffee line is one of the most popular products in Japan, and they have teamed up with Godzilla to help celebrate the magic of the Tokusatsu genre that helped to spark this massive franchise.

Suntory's Boss Coffee is releasing a new "Blue Impact" flavor of their product, and released a cool new promo for it that shows some of the behind the scenes work that it takes to bring Godzilla to life in its traditional Tokusatsu works. There's a lot of practical work that even goes into a commercial like this, and it's a cool way to celebrate the past while gearing up for the future. You can check it out in the video above!

Godzilla vs. Kong is still making the rounds through the international box office, but fans in the United States can now check it out digitally. A home video release is on the way next month, and Legendary describes the film as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

The film is a large departure from Godzilla's Tokusatsu roots, but what did you think of its MonsterVerse makeover? Which version do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!