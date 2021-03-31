Godzilla Releases Official Valentine's Day Cards

✖

Toho has released official Godzilla cards for the Valentine's Day holiday! Godzilla's preparing to have a huge year as the famous kaiju is finally returning to theaters and the HBO Max streaming service next month for the climax of Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong. The film will be introducing yet another new take on not only Godzilla itself, but apparently of MechaGodzilla as well as fans have taken note of with the first full trailer for the film. But while these will be new takes, Toho's original franchise is no stranger to kaiju makeovers as well.

In fact Toho showed off yet another major makeover for Godzilla and his fellow monsters with a line of official Valentine's Day cards to which fans can show their affection for their loved ones with a hilarious kaiju twist. This includes Godzilla's "Crashing my way into your heart," King Ghidorah's "I'm three heads over heels for you," and more. Check them out for yourself below:

Happy #ValentinesDay! Download and send one of these cards to your special kaiju crush today on https://t.co/yFzxL3kgh5❤️ Which card is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/bPk3RmJxCy — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@TOHO_GODZILLA) February 9, 2021

Godzilla will be returning to screens with Godzilla vs. Kong on March 31st in theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days after its initial release). The film will be PG-13 as it releases, and is officially described as such "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states.

The synopsis continues with, "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Will you be using one of these Godzilla themed Valentine's Day cards? What are some of your favorite Godzilla and fellow kaiju makeovers from over the years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!