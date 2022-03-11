Godzilla Villain Will Get New Festival And Exhibit

Over the decades, Godzilla has fought his fair shares of opponents, with last year seeing him battle against Kong and Mechagodzilla in the latest film from Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. Long before this modern blockbuster arrived, Godzilla fought a very different creature in Gigan, a creature that had both biological and mechanical material to make it a killer kaiju and to help celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of this monster’s creation, Japan isn’t just celebrating with a new exhibit, but a festival as well.

Gigan first appeared in the universe of Godzilla in the titular film, Godzilla Vs. Gigan, which was released in 1972, with the fiftieth anniversary of the first appearance taking place this year. Gigan’s last appearance took place in Godzilla: Final Wars, which gave us a very different take on the world of the kaiju. Unfortunately, Gigan has yet to make an appearance in the world of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, though things might change with the arrival of the Apple TV series that is looking to further explore the world of some of the most popular kaiju around. Needless to say, Gigan is definitely one of the most striking giant monsters, appearing to be a giant lizard fused with wild technology.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Godzilla Twitter Account shared new details about the upcoming Gigan Exhibit which will be opening to help celebrate the killer beast this year, that will feature materials from the movie as well as the suit worn to bring Gigan to life, with Kaiju News Outlet also sharing merchandise that will be a part of the Gigan Festival:

Here's some of the products that will be available at the upcoming Gigan Birthday Festival in Japan. https://t.co/iasdoTmJRZ pic.twitter.com/R4TvsvDWyf — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 10, 2022

While Godzilla’s future in the West is confirmed, the lizard king of the East has yet to confirm any new projects in the world of kaiju, with the last being the deadly serious take in Shin Godzilla that gave the king of the monsters a horrific makeover. Godzilla did recently make an appearance in a new crossover poster that united several beloved characters into a “Shin Universe” with the likes of Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and Eva Unit-01 of Evangelion fame sharing the spotlight. While no official project has been confirmed for this crossover, anything can certainly happen in the world of Godzilla.

How are you celebrating Gigan’s birthday? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.