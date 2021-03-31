Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Hits New Global Record

✖

Theatrical movies are back and the titanic showdown between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island has helped bring back theaters with a vengeance thanks to its amazing worldwide box office performance as Godzilla vs Kong shatters another big record. Pulling away as the most successful entry into Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse so far, the future of the kaiju universe that has given us new takes on Godzilla, Kong, King Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan, and more might be able to spring back to life thanks in part to the profits that the crossover battle has garnered.

Currently, Godzilla vs Kong has pulled in over four hundred million dollars in profits, proving that there is definitely still interest in watching films that feature giant monsters duking it out among one another. Though the current king of the monsters and the larger-than-life primate have yet to have future live-action films confirmed, they will both be returning to the streaming service of Netflix with new animated series. Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island won't see the two giant monsters brawling once again, but will focus on their individual adventures in brand new worlds that show us new sides of the most popular kaiju in the world.

Godzilla vs Kong has predominantly made the majority of its profits internally, having brought in around $320 Million dollars worldwide, outside of the borders of the US. Pulling in around $86 Million in North America, the final tally for the crossover kaiju film might end up around $470 Million dollars when all is said and done, easily making it the most popular monster film of the year.

In the latest box office weekend in the US, Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train have taken the reins for bringing in the most money from Legendary Pictures' latest crossover. While this might be the final entry into the MonsterVerse, there are still plenty of Toho monsters that have yet to make the leap to Legendary's new universe and we're certainly crossing our fingers that this will be far from the last giant monster battle that we witness.

Do you think we'll see more entries into Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse? Were you happy with the results of the war between Godzilla and Kong?

