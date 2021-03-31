Godzilla vs Kong to Have the Biggest Global Opening Since the Pandemic

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is set to make its debut this week in markets all over the world ahead of its domestic launch on March 31. The epic film hopes to make a splash by bringing more eyes to theaters as cinemas begin to reopen amidst vaccination surges. The pandemic has been very obviously unkind to the film industry since it got underway, but new reports confirm Godzilla vs Kong should conjure up the biggest opening for any film globally since COVID-19 became a way of life for billions.

According to Deadline, Godzilla vs Kong will hit up 38 foreign markets by this weekend including Taiwan, Mexico, India, Russia, South Korea, and China. These are all fairly major markets when it comes to movie grosses, so box office experts are eager to see how the release of a true blockbuster impacts these areas. After all, a strong global opening will complement Godzilla vs Kong ahead of its domestic debut as the United States will screen the film in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Currently, Deadline suggests the box office internationally will start at $70 million USD total with room to grow. Much of that expansion would come from China as it is the largest market getting tapped this weekend. Before the pandemic, China showed up in a big way for Godzilla: King of the Monsters with a solid $66 million debut. If Godzilla vs Kong can stir up similar success, then Warner Bros. Pictures will be undoubtedly satisfied with their latest launch.

According to the latest predictions, Godzilla vs Kong is expected to gross anywhere from $50 million to $70+ million in China. As for the Middle Kingdom, pre-sales have not started officially due to permit issues, but Deadline reports interest in Godzilla vs Kong is high. However, the same cannot be said for all markets coming into focus this weekend. South Korea has traditionally shown weak interest in kaiju movies. However, markets like Taiwan and Indonesia can make up for that dip with enough interest, so fans will certainly want to keep tabs on the flick this coming week!

What do you think about this latest report? Do you think Godzilla vs Kong will smash the competition upon its global debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.