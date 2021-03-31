Godzilla vs Kong Is Poised to Reboot Box Office Amidst Pandemic Slump

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is the next big film slated to debut this year, and it seems 2021 is going to perhaps treat the box office more kindly than the last year. As you have surely heard, the film industry has been battered by the pandemic just like so many others. However, as vaccines continue to make their rounds within the United States, optimism is growing that life may return to normal before much longer. And with that, a new report says Godzilla vs Kong might be the movie that spurs the box office back to life.

The report comes from Variety as the trade did a breakdown of data regarding Godzilla vs Kong ahead of its big debut. Here in the United States, the movie is not slated to go live until March 31, and this delay will hopefully give Godzilla vs Kong a boosted five-day opening. Variety reports awareness of the blockbuster is high right now, and that signals good things to come.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

"Some 74% of entertainment consumers are aware of [Godzilla vs Kong] two weeks before release, where the post-pandemic theatrical average is 33% at that point in time,” the report confirms via Guts + Data.

This sort of awareness will work in favor of Godzilla vs Kong along with its lack of competition. While Tom and Jerry had to compete with Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon in part, Godzilla vs Kong will have no such issues. And what's more, Warner Bros. Pictures has made a deal with Cineworld to bring Regal Cinemas back to order in light of its release.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theaters and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said. “We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros. This agreement shows the studio’s commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros.."

Now, time will tell how Godzilla vs Kong shapes up. It does have some tight competition to face domestically when it comes to the pandemic box office. Tenet is number one nationally after grossing $20.2 million USD while Wonder Woman 1984 reached $16.7 million. So if Godzilla vs Kong can strike out with over $20 million, then Warner Bros. Pictures will continue its victory run through the first-half of 2021.

What do you make of this latest report? Do you think Godzilla vs Kong is going to help the box office turn for the best?