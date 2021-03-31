Godzilla vs Kong Unveils New Comics and Books Including Prequels

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is slated to debut next month after a series of delays, so you know kaiju fans are hyped for the premiere. HBO Max will bring the movie to fans alongside select theaters amidst the pandemic. The lead-up to this crossover has been a long one, but Legendary promises to make it worth the wait. After all, the company's comic division has been busy behind-the-scenes, and it is ready to put out a ton of Godzilla vs Kong comics.

Recently, Legendary Comics made an announcement about all of the side stories it has for Godzilla vs Kong. This companion publishing program will see a slew of books and comics go live. Currently, the program is expected to publish two prequel graphic novels, an official novelization, two children's books, an art book, and more.

The official @GodzillaVsKong publishing program has been released! 7 new titles, including 2 prequel graphic novels, two children’s books, a behind-the-scenes art book, a novelization, and a special anthology of past stories are coming starting in March! https://t.co/HuGpbcic7W — Legendary Comics (@LegendaryComics) February 10, 2021

Legendary Comics' SVP, Robert Napton, released a statement hyping the campaign this week. "As with previous installments in the Monsterverse franchise, Legendary Comics is excited to expand the story universe by paving the way for the cinematic clash with two prequel graphic novels that will tell separate tales of our favorite Titans. We are also expanding our publishing offerings with our first-ever children's book and board book, and are thrilled to be working again with Insight Editions and Titan Books on an art book and novelization that will offer exclusive content, taking readers deeper into the world of Godzilla and Kong," he shared.

As for the titles themselves, Godzilla Dominion will be one of the prequels and picks up in the direct aftermath of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The series is told entirely through Godzilla's point of view as fans learn about his history and relationship with mankind. Kingdom Kong is the second graphic novel and acts as a sequel to Kong: Skull Island. The story follows a group of pilots who gather on the mysterious island to test their mettle, and they run into Kong as the ape finds his home under attack once more.

As for the other books, Kong & Me is the title of the children's book while a board book titled Godzilla vs Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight (But They Always Make Up) is on the docket. These books, as well as the others in this campaign, are currently available for pre-order. Godzilla vs Kong will make its epic debut on March 31.

Will you be checking out any of these side stories? How hyped are you for Godzilla vs Kong? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.