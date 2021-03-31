Godzilla Vs Kong Designer Reveals Which Kaiju They Prefer

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong is tearing up the box office with its release earlier this week on HBO Max and in theaters in North America, and we here at Comicbook.com recently were able to interview the costume director of the movie, Ann Foley, and asked her one of the most important questions of this kaiju crossover: who is her favorite giant monster? With the film promising to give fans a definitive winner between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island, it's definitely no surprise that fans are throwing their weight behind the kaiju of their choice.

Ann Foley was responsible for the outfits and aesthetic of the human characters, updating the military members and Monarch, to name a few, who have surprises of their own when it comes to the biggest battle in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse so far. With the growing success of the kaiju crossover continuing to grow, fans are hopeful that we'll get word of a potential sequel or continuation of these new interpretations of the most popular giant monsters to ever make their way to the world of cinema. Certainly, with the new age of streaming growing the audience for films, it is definitely more likely that the world will be revisited in the future.

Foley let us know that she is "Team Kong all the way", throwing her enthusiasm behind the giant ape that wields a brand new weapon in order to stand a chance against Godzilla's atomic breath that has been shown to take down more than a few enemies that have crossed the lizard king's path.

Kong has done some serious growing since he first appeared in the MonsterVerse, being displayed as a "teenager" during the events of Kong: Skull Island which took place in the 1970s. With the larger-than-life primate now being around the same size as the current king of the monsters, Kong also finds himself wielding a mysterious battle-ax that has links to the past of the giant ape and the Hollow Earth. Needless to say, if you want to see who is the true victor between Godzilla and Kong, you'll need to watch the latest crossover that proves to give both monsters the fight of their lives.

