Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Reveals How Big Kong is Now

Godzilla Vs. Kong has unleashed its new trailer and with it, we are able to see how the ruler of Skull Island is able to tangle with the current king of the monsters, as it seems that Kong has done some serious growing since last we saw him in his titular movie that arrived in 2017. With the new trailer giving us a number of hints as to how the battle will go down between the lizard king and King Kong, it definitely seems that this battle is going to be an even-handed one in this Legendary Pictures beat down.

It's clear from the trailer that Kong has grown since the last time we saw him during his introduction in the Legendary film, Kong: Skull Island, where the human characters of the movie noted that the kaiju primate still had a ways to go before he was fully grown. It's clear that in the film dropping in March, Kong is the same size as Godzilla, who was able to defeat both King Ghidorah and Rhodan and ascend to the top of the food chain.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

So now that Kong is the same height, or at least a few feet give or take, as Godzilla, how tall is he actually? Well according to the original Legendary Pictures' Godzilla movie, the lizard king stood at three hundred and fifty-five feet, or around one hundred and eight meters, towering over buildings in which the upcoming battle will take place. Kong will need this extra height for the battle against Godzilla, which might just determine who holds the crown for the king of the monsters!

Kong doesn't have as many powers as Godzilla does, considering the fact that the lizard kaiju has atomic breath and several other abilities up his sleeve that the primate doesn't. Regardless, the trailer definitely makes it seem as if the two kaiju are neck and neck when it comes to their power levels, with Kong finding a way around Godzilla's atomic breath and using weaponry to even the odds when it comes to the most popular giant monster the world over.

Who do you think will ultimately win this clash of the titans? Do you foresee Kong learning any new tricks in his battle against the current king of the kaiju? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!