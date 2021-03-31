Godzilla Vs. Kong Announces Return to HBO Max

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong easily has become one of the biggest blockbuster movies of 2021, with the Legendary Pictures' crossover putting to an end the discussion of which of these two giant monsters would be the victor with their latest iterations and it seems that fans won't have to wait long for the kaiju movie to return to HBO Max. While the film was released on the streaming service earlier this year at the same time as its theatrical release date, it left the platform, as other entries have, following a thirty-day timeline on HBO Max.

Since hitting theaters around the world earlier this year, the latest kaiju crossover has brought in over $450 million USD in box office tallies, proving that there were plenty of fans who were dying to see the two most popular giant monsters settle their differences with their fists and fangs. While there has been no official confirmation regarding whether or not the MonsterVerse will continue with a new entry following the long-awaited crossover, rumors have been circulating for months that the director of Godzilla Vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, will be returning with a new film in the future that is running under the title of "Son of Kong,"

According to HBO Max, Godzilla Vs. Kong will be returning to the streaming service on August 17th, allowing fans to revisit the brawl to end them all or watch it for the first time if viewers had missed the initial encounter in theaters or when it was on the streaming service earlier this year.

Godzilla and Kong's future has yet to be set in stone, in either the Western or Eastern markets, with many kaiju fans wondering if we will get the opportunity to see the lizard king return with his Shin Godzilla form. With the Shin version of the King of the Monsters created by Hideaki Anno of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame, it has been the latest take on the lizard king but also doesn't have a confirmed return in the works.

While the recent battle between Godzilla and Kong gave us a definitive winner, it also was able to see the pair of popular monsters teaming up to battle against a new interpretation of the mechanical terror known as Mechagodzilla.

