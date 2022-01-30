HBO Max Will Lose One of Its Best Godzilla Movies Soon

Godzilla has been around for decades at this point, and it is easy to see why fans love the monster. The kaiju has played both hero and villain during this lifetime, and his most recent movie runs have been met with praise. Of course, the MonsterVerse has more in store for fans, and they are catching up with the series at their own pace. But soon, HBO Max will make that harder by removing one of its best pieces.

The update went live recently as HBO Max updated fans on its new entries and exits. It was there fans were informed Godzilla: King of the Monsters is on the chopping block. The sequel will be leaving HBO Max next month, so you have until February 28 to check it out.

At this time, fans have no idea if the exit is permanent or how long it will last. HBO Max is in the Warner Bros. Pictures family, so there should be few obstacles keeping the movie from the streaming service. An outdated licensing agreement with Toho Co. or even Legendary Entertainment could be in the way. But for now, the decision stands to take Godzilla: King of the Monsters out of its rotation by the end of February.

Obviously, this is going to leave a sizable gap in the catalog’s MonsterVerse. We all know Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the sequel to Godzilla’s debut in 2014. The solo series brought King Ghidorah into the fray along with Mothra and Rodan. It also set up Godzilla’s meeting with King Kong, so Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a pretty important watch. If you have not seen it yet, we definitely recommend you check it out ASAP. After all, the MonsterVerse has a lot on its plate these days, and you don’t want to get behind on the growing IP as its next projects go live!

