Godzilla vs Kong Debuts Sleek Sneakers Collection

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the biggest movies to go live in the past year, and its success has brought new life to Hollywood. Even amidst the pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong has made over $400 million USD at the global box office which is no small feat. Now, China is showing even more support to Godzilla vs Kong with a new fashion line, and fans can get a new look at the monstrous apparel.

If you did not know, the brand Peak is coming out with a set of Godzilla vs Kong shoes. The collection is slated to debut soon China is still showing all the love to the MonsterVerse. After all, the bulk of Godzilla vs Kong's gross comes thanks to the market, and these shoes will likely fly off the shelves as such.

New official @GodzillaVsKong x Peak shoes will soon be released in China. pic.twitter.com/mi2bRD0kDW — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 2, 2021

As you can see above, the shoes focus on the three big monsters of Godzilla vs Kong. Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla come to life with their own sleek sneakers. The shoes will also come in some sleek themed boxes featuring key art of Godzilla vs Kong.

For Kong, his shoes are themed yellow with tribal markings and orange accents on the soles. Godzilla is given a set of purple-and-black shoes complete with blue accents. His atomic breath is printed across the top of the shoe, and of course, this name is printed on the side. And when it comes to Mechagodzilla, the manmade beast has a pair of black-and-red kicks with warning labels and an Apex Cybernetics logo.

Currently, this Peak x MonsterVerse collection is set to sell exclusively in China, but some shoes could hit the secondhand market. Collectors can try to nab a pair, or if they want something more retro, Puma did a set of Godzilla shoes back in the day. The Japan-exclusive kicks paid tribute to a ton of Toho-verse monsters, and the sneakers run a pretty penny these days with collectors.

If you haven't seen Godzilla vs Kong yet, you can do so if there are theaters screening the flick near you. The movie was available on HBO Max for one month following its release, but that schedule has run up as of this time.

What do you think of this upcoming collection? Which one of these shoes would you care to cop?