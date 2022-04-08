Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Reveals Movie’s Major Changes Prior To Release

The MonsterVerse is set to continue with a new television series on Apple TV+, featuring a return of Godzilla and some of his other Titans that appeared over the handful of films from Legendary Pictures. While details have been few and far between regarding the giant monsters’ return, it seems that a star of the major crossover movie, Godzilla Vs. Kong, has dropped a major revelation that the film was apparently far different in the earlier stages than what we saw in the finished product.

If you need a refresher on Eiza Gonzalez’s character in the clash of the titans, Godzilla Vs. Kong featured the actress as Maia Simmons, a major villain of the picture that was a higher-up in the company known as Apex Cybernetics. Apex in the film was responsible for using one of the skulls of King Ghidorah to create the new mechanical kaiju, Mechagodzilla, who made a surprise appearance toward the end of the film. Luckily for the giant monsters and the world at large, Kong and Godzilla were able to team up to defeat the mechanical doppelganger with Gonzalez’s character being killed by the giant ape in the process.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gonzalez dropped the surprising tidbit that Godzilla Vs. Kong had apparently not just changed the characters’ roles in the film, but also the story itself in order to “service” the two large kaiju:

“My role completely changed in that movie, for sure. A lot of the story got cut out and the story was completely changed, so it was a bummer because my character had a whole different storyline that went in different routes and Jessica [Henwick] getting cut out of the movie really affected all of the other characters. But it wasn’t anything to do with Jessica’s character. It was just that the storyline changed because the movie is called Godzilla vs. Kong and it obviously has to service them. They’re the big stars. But listen, I’m just grateful that I got to do a really fun movie. So my experience was really good, but that’s just par for the course, sometimes.”

What do you think of Godzilla Vs. Kong being changed prior to release?

