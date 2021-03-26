Godzilla vs. Kong Shows Off Kong's New Arsenal

Godzilla vs. Kong shows off some of Kong's new arsenal in the first trailer for the feature film! After a long wait and five different release date shifts, we have finally gotten our first concrete look at Godzilla vs. Kong with its debut trailer. With such a massive fight, there were many questions as to how the Kong seen in Kong: Skull Island would pose a real threat to the nuclear powered Godzilla when the two actually went toe to toe. As it's teased in the trailer, however, what is going to close the gap between the two is Kong's weapon arsenal.

Kong: Skull Island revealed that the Monsterverse version of Universal's famous giant ape was adept at thinking on its feet and using objects around it as weapons. It's clear that thought process continues into the newest film as the trailer reveals that not only will Kong be using a spear at one point but a makeshift axe that will help him contend with Godzilla's nuclear blasts.

When we had last seen Kong in action, the giant ape was using propeller blades, trees and more in order to do damage to enemy monsters. But through the years since we've seen the beast in action, it seems that it has adapted and become far more intelligent. Not only does the tactics it uses in the trailer seem to make it a fair fight with Godzilla, but Kong is outright crafting full weapons this time around unlike the improvised ones it used before.

Taking a look at the spear seen midway through the trailer, it looks to be a bone from a defeated monster that's been sharpened and heated at the tip to do more damage. Not only that, but the most impressive weapon is the axe it seems to use against Godzilla. It's enough to block one of the Kaiju's atomic breath blasts, and appears to be a modification to that same bone spear when looking closely. So Kong has clearly adapted to this fight whenever this specific scene takes place.

