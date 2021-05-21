Godzilla Takes on the Power Rangers' Dragonzord in Latest Super Power Beat Down

Godzilla is taking on the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers' Dragonzord in the latest Super Power Beat Down from fan favorite group, Bat in the Sun. Bat in the Sun has impressed fans over the years with their mash ups imagining what it would be like if two characters from different franchises fought one another, and naturally they have included the Power Rangers on the fun over the years as well. Previous entries have even seen Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank get involved with fights involving both the Green and White Rangers. Now he's back for the Green Ranger's biggest fight yet.

The newest edition of Super Power Beat Down pits the Dragonzord against Godzilla in a true battle of titans that sees the Green Ranger use the full spread of the zord's weaponry in order to try and take down the famous kaiju. You can check out the beat down in the video above to see who fans decided was the winner.

Each winner of Super Power Beat Down is voted on by fans, and it was revealed that Godzilla won the day with a whopping 62% of the vote. It's not that hard to imagine considering the famous kaiju has taken on mechas and even stronger titans in its own franchise, and even with Jason David Frank at the helm, the Dragonzord is pretty much outclassed. Especially when considering the massive size of the current iteration of the kaiju.

Godzilla will be making its return in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, which is currently scheduled to make its debut in theaters and HBO Max on May 21st. Rated PG-13, the film is currently described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

As for Bat in the Sun, they currently have some major fan and unique projects in the pipeline such as the aforementioned Super Power Beat Down, the Batman: Dying is Easy fan film, and the Power Rangers inspired Legend of White Dragon starring Jason David Frank among other Power Rangers veterans.

What did you think of this fight? Who do you think would win between Godzilla and the Dragonzord? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!