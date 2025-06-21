Fire Force Hypes Final Season & Ending With New Look at Part 2

Fire Force is about to finish its first half of its blazing third season, but the anime is already giving fans a new look for the upcoming second half of the final season. The series is an adaptation of the Atsushi Ohkubo manga of the same name, which ran from 2015 to 2022. With the full manga completed, the anime was now allowed to complete the series with Season 3. The first two seasons consisted of 24 episodes each. However, David Production, the studio behind the anime, decided to split the final season into two 12-episode cours. The first cour premiered on April 5th, 2025, ending on June 21st.

David Production has released new footage to promote and hype the release of the second cour. The video is a montage of the various characters in the series, spliced together with shots of important imagery, including the smiling, crescent moon. Characters’ reactions vary from confusion to anger to preparation. The footage ends with Shinra trapped in a weird void, devoid of any color on himself. David Production did not share a specific release date other than that Part 2 of Season 3 will tentatively launch sometime in January 2026. The final part will end the ongoing story of Shinra and the rest of the Special Fire Force Company 8.

What Will Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Be About?

Fire Force takes place in a reality where specially trained “firefighters” are actually monster slayers in modern-day Japan, who fight against fire-based creatures named “Infernals.” Special Fire Force Company 8 are the main heroes of the story, with the oddball Shinra serving as the primary lead. Each member of the group has explosive pyrokinetic powers, including Shinra, who is cursed (or blessed) with the power to ignite fire from his feet at will. The series initially began as a standard shonen series where the heroes fought a monster of the week, but soon evolved into a high-stakes conspiracy story. The protagonists believe there is a breach within the greater Special Fire Force Company, while a cult called the White Clad wants to bring about the apocalypse.

Season 3 continues from the cliffhanger of the second season, where the Knights of the Ashen Flames from the White Clad set to invade Tokyo while Shinra and Arthur train to unlock more of their abilities. The third season carries on Special Fire Force Company 8’s ongoing conflict with the White Clad and being on the run. Fire Force‘s final season is building up to the “Great Cataclysm,” with Shinra at the center of the apocalypse. Even though manga readers already know how everything will turn out for Special Fire Force Company 8, anime-only watchers will have to wait next year if the group can stop the apocalypse.