Golden Kamuy Shares First-Look at New OVA

The world of Golden Kamuy is looking to return with a brand new OVA that further explores the world of the popular anime series, taking a page from a chapter of the manga titled “Shiton’s Wild Animals”. The OVA, which will debut later this year, is looking to further continue the tale of Saichi Sugimoto as he attempts to discover a lost treasure to support his fallen comrades’ wife via a series of tattoos on a number of convicts’ persons.

Recdntly, Satoru Noda who created the series was on a brief hiatus thanks to the arrival of his newborn child, though it’s clear that this “bump in the road” isn’t halting the plans for this upcoming animation, as well as the third season of the anime which is looking to debut in the fall of this year.

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared a few new designs from the upcoming Golden Kamuy OVA, as well as a trailer for the future animation that looks to tell a new tale for Saichi Sugimoto and his friends as they travel the world in search of funds:

Golden Kamuy was originally created by Satoru Noda for Shuiesha’s Young Jump in 2014. The story follows Saichi Sugimoto, a miner in Hokkaido taking care of the widow of his dead comrade after surviving the battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War.

The official description of the series from Crunchyroll reads as such: “The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!”

