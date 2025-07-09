New Summer 2025 Anime Hit With Massive Leak Before It Even Premiered

One surprising Summer 2025 anime has been hit with a major leak of its episodes before it even got the chance to find audiences. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is now at full force as a brand new wave of anime is coming to screens and fighting for fans’ attention for the next few months of conversations. It’s going to be a rather huge season of new releases as there are not only a number of brand new shows to keep an eye out for, but there are also a ton of big name franchises making their return with new episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s the case for Grand Blue Dreaming as the new anime is returning this Summer with its highly anticipated second season eight years after the premiere of the first season. While it’s a highly anticipated comeback that fans can’t wait to see over the Summer, unfortunately Anime News Network has now reported that Grand Blue Dreaming’s entire second season has leaked online via BitTorrent websites shortly after the debut of its first episode. Which means there are some fans who already have seen what the new season has overall.

Zero-G / Liber

Grand Blue Season 2 Leaks After Premiere

According to the report, every single episode of Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 have leaked online and are available in only 480p resolution. They also notably don’t contain any visible watermarks or timestamps that would help link to the source of the leak, and unfortunately one has yet to be noted as of the time of this initial report. The anime also ends with a potential tease of more to follow according to the report, but that’s very much unconfirmed one way or the other given the leak. Unfortunately, this is going to be a big blow to the anime.

If you wanted to watch Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 legally, and in much higher quality than you would get through this leak, the anime has debuted the first episode of the new season and is available to stream with Crunchyroll. It’s also where you can find the first season of the series as well as Crunchyroll recently added the show to their library ahead of the new season’s Summer 2025 premiere. The show’s going to need that legal support as unfortunately with a leak like this, it means that there will be a contingent of fans who won’t watch it weekly as it was supposed to be released.

Zero-G / Liber

What to Know for Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2

Shinji Takamatsu will be returning from the first season to direct and write Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 for Zero-G, but they will be joined by studio Liber to help with its production. Hideoki Kusama will be handling the character designs, Yoichi Ueda will be serving as chief animation director, and Saber Links will handle the sound production. Yukari Hashimoto will be taking over the music composition for the second season, however, as one of the staff shake ups from behind the scenes.

As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 as such, “University is back in session for Iori, and so are the booze-fueled parties! Between diving club shenanigans, a surprise from his sister, and wild tests of courage, normal college life is anything but. Dive back into the madness with Iori and his beloved crew of lively splash artists.”

HT – ANN