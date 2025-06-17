Hilarious Summer Comedy Anime Drops New Look at Season 2 Return

Summer anime is very stacked this year, and one of the best ones is a hidden gem that will promise to leave you struggling to breathe, and it’s none other than the sports and comedy series Grand Blue Dreaming. With about 2 weeks left to go until the second season returns years after the first, one of the best comedies and highest-rated manga of all time will come back with yet another hilarious and drama-filled installment.

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Grand Blue Dreaming revealed a set of new glimpses alongside its recent poster for the second season of the anime which is set to begin airing on July 7, depicting the main crew in a beach, with Iori, Shinji and the crew running around naked, which might seem odd but is totally in character for them. Furthermore, new scenes from Season 2 Episode 1 were shared, introducing Iori’s younger sister as well as him and Chisa diving underwater, and more stills that show how gorgeous the anime looks. 20 days are left until the premiere of the new season, and the long wait for the sequel seems to be paying off, as everything seems to be going really well.

One Of The Best Comedy Anime Is Finally Returning

Looking for a fresh start as he prepares to go to university, Iori Kitahara moves to the coastal town of Izu for his studies, and he lives with his uncle and his cousins’ diving shop, where he hasn’t been in a long time. However, his plans for a good college life are ruined after being sucked into the Diving Club’s shenanigans and alcohol-filled activities, leading him to ruin his reputation almost instantly after going out naked while drunk. Written by Kenji Inoue and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka, Grand Blue Dreaming is one of the comedy genre’s finest manga, and its blend of drama, comedy, and emotional storytelling gave it such a loyal fanbase.

Announced late last year, the series is returning for a second season after more than 7 years since the last one. With most of the staff at Studio Zero-G returning as well as the cast, the anime will pick up from volume 6, where we will get to see another side of Iori’s life and even wilder adventures from the diving crew. With hit romances like My Dress-Up Darling or action-packed anime like Gachiakuta on the way, Grand Blue Dreaming is still the perfect summer anime to watch and one to keep your eye out for.