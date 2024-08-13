Gravity Falls Creator Stands With Animation Guild Ahead of Guild Negotiations

Gravity Falls offered a story that was as unique as it was inventive, as the animated series remains a beloved cult favorite despite coming to an end in 2016. Focusing on the titular landscape, the show blended the supernatural with a cozy, familial feel in exploring the lives of Mabel, Dipper, and their “Grunkle” Stan. In a recent show of support for the Animation Guild, Gravity Falls’ creator Alex Hirsch took to his social media account to back up his fellow animators as negotiations begin with studios.

Here are the words that Hirsch shared regarding the recent rally to back the Animation Guild and its members, “Animation workers are barely scraping by while greedy CEOs make billions off their work! It’s time we stand shoulder to shoulder and DEMAND a fair deal for the human beings who create the worlds & characters we love. I’ll be at the #StandWithAnimationRally tomorrow! Will you?”

While nothing has been confirmed regarding a new series in the Gravity Falls universe, there have been “discussions” according to Disney higher-ups. Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television Meredith Roberts stated that the studio was in talks with creator Alex Hirsch regarding a revival of the franchise. Here’s what Roberts had to say regarding her talks with Gravity Falls’ “father”, “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

If you haven’t caught up with the story of Mabel and Dipper, the series is available to stream on Disney+. Here’s how the streaming service describes the beloved animated series Gravity Falls, “Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to the small town of Gravity Falls, Oregon to spend their summer vacation with their great uncle (Grunkle) Stan. Upon arrival, Grunkle Stan enlists the siblings’ help in running The Mystery Shack, a self-owned tourist trap that overcharges unsuspecting customers. While Dipper has a hard time getting used to his new surroundings, Mabel’s upbeat optimism comes in handy in her quest to find true love.”

