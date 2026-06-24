Gravity Falls’ Spiritual Successor Creators Hint at Horror Influences For The Doomies

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Later this week, Disney+ is preparing to unleash a new supernatural animated series that will take a page from Gravity Falls in quite a few ways. The Doomies is set to focus on a coastal town that is fit to burst with monsters, spirits, and everything in between, focusing on two best friends who are attempting to get to the bottom of the weird scenario. In a recent interview, the creators of this series have hinted at what is to come when the first season lands on June 26th, and which horror franchises have influenced this upcoming Disney+ series.

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To kick things off, producer Marc du Pontavice hinted that a major horror influence for the series was the live-action Goosebumps series, which translated many of the spooky stories from R.L. Stein’s successful run of novels. “Around eight years ago, we were actually looking for a comedy horror show to produce. At the time, I remember there was very little of that in the market. Back in the 1990s, I remembered the live-action show Goosebumps, and I felt it would be great to do a show like that in animation. Andrès and I have been working for a very long time. We worked together on Zig & Sharko and Moka’s Fabulous Adventures! He has been working as a storyboard artist at Xilam for at least 15 years. We took the pitch to Disney, made the pilot, and the production really started in 2022.”

The Animated Book of the Dead

Disney

Joining Marc in this latest interview, series co-creator and director, Andres Fernandez, confirmed that The Doomies was inspired by the Necronomicon and Sunnyvale, “One of the big sources was The Evil Dead 2 — I love the fact that it’s horror with a lot of comedy, so in a way, I really wanted to do The Evil Dead for kids! Buffy the Vampire Slayer was another huge inspiration, because it was another great show that was serialized.”

As of the writing of this episode, The Doomies has been confirmed to house twenty-two episodes in its first season, though this won’t be the end for Bobby and Romy. In an earlier interview from this year, Pontavice confirmed that the production company working on the supernatural series was already beginning work on season two via pre-production. While the second season has yet to be confirmed by Disney itself, it shows how confident the entertainment studio is in relation to this new spooky cartoon.

Unfortunately, Gravity Falls hasn’t been given the green light for a comeback anytime soon. While Disney executives have stated in the past that they were in discussions with series creator Alex Hirsch to return to the world of the Mystery Shack, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

What do you think of this closer look at what might be Disney’s next Gravity Falls? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Animation Magazine