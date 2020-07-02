Gundam Lands At Anime Expo With Merchandise Panel

Mobile Suit: Gundam may have had to delay some of its bigger events for 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping the franchise from participating in this year's Anime Expo with a panel that will focus not only on the merchandise of the series, but the brand new anime that is being developed! With Anime Expo 2020 going with the title, "Anime Expo Lite", as the panels will be taking place virtually in response to COVID-19, fans from all over the world now have the opportunity to sit in on the big anime events!

For 2020, Gundam was originally slated to be a big part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics with the event that would see messages sent to the "G Satellite", an actual satellite that houses Gundam plastic models. With the Olympics delayed to next year, fans will have to wait for the event that literally took the anime juggernaut into space. Also, the upcoming film of the franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash was also delayed to an unspecified date, moving back the movie that would have featured a new character that was a part of the original universe that kicked off the legendary anime franchise!

Anime Expo shared that the Mobile Suit Gundam Panel would be taking place this Saturday, July 4th, at 7PM Eastern Time, diving further into the franchise by exploring the "new anime series, merchandise, and the history of the Gundam universe" during the virtual convention:

Gundam plastic models, or Gunplas, have been a big ticket item during this time of quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, not even taking into account the over 500 million figures sold prior to the outbreak. Though we don't know specifically what merchandise will be explored in this upcoming panel, we'd be willing to bet money that there will definitely be some news worthy info dumps for the world of Gunplas.

