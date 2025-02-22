Gundam Launches Poll to Stream 3 Classics Chosen by the Fans

Mobile Suit Gundam has been releasing new projects since it first found success with its initial series that arrived on the small screen in the 1970s. Ever since Amuro and Char clashed in the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, the mech franchise has found interesting ways to stay in the public eye. With this year seeing the release of Hideki Anno’s Gundam GQuuuuuux in both theaters and the small screen, the Gundam series has another surprise for fans as mech enthusiasts will be able to take matters into their own hands in the streaming world.

In a new announcement, the official Gundam website has confirmed that mech fans will have the chance to vote for three movies from the series’ past to stream for free. Regardless of where you live in the world, you can vote on the three entries right now until March 2nd. Here’s how the website describes the mech event, “The “Gundam series” encompasses numerous masterpieces. We will specially stream the selected theatrical and OVA works handpicked by GUNDAM.INFO, based on your votes! You can vote every day during the event period! We look forward to your passionate votes! Voting is open until March 2nd, 2025!” You can vote for your favorite Gundam movie to be streamed by clicking here.

The Gundam Movie Election

When it comes to the movies that you can vote on as a part of this special event, the official Gundam website has listed the films, old and new, that are a part of this streaming extravaganza. The anime movies include,

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin

Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam F91

Mobile Suit Gundam The 08th MS Team

Mobile Suit Gundam NT

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt December Sky

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Bandit Flower

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 The Movie -Awakening of The Trailblazer-

SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden

Gundam Build Fighters: GM’s Counterattack

The Latest Gundam Movie

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuux is the latest story in the beloved franchise to hit the silver screen, doing so with a compilation film that introduces its universe with its first three episodes. While the movie hasn’t become the biggest hit of the series, it’s planning to make its way to North America later this month on Friday, February 28th. Since anime is continuing to see major gains in Western theaters, it will be interesting to see if North American anime fans are able to push this one to new heights to overtake Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom.

On top of this compilation film, the franchise is currently working on the second entry in the Hathaway’s Flash trilogy, the movie that took Gundam fans back to the original universe that started it all. Alongside the upcoming anime entries, the franchise is also planning a live-action adaptation that will see Bandai Namco teaming up with Legendary Pictures to add a new light to the mech franchise.

