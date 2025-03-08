Major Mobile Suit Gundam Series Enters Its Final Arc

The Gundam franchise is preparing to once again take the anime world by storm next month with Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX hitting the small screen. Thanks to the mech franchise routinely presenting new stories for the anime universe that carry over space and time, there might be series that you didn’t realize were still releasing new chapters to this day. In a surprising new update, one such Gundam manga has announced that its end is in sight as fans should prepare to bid a fond farewell to the mech series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt, the manga that first hit the stands in 2012 thanks to creator Yasuo Ohtagaki has announced that the series is drawing to a close. Recently releasing its twenty-fifth manga volume, the upcoming twenty-sixth volume arriving this summer is confirmed to begin the series’ final arc. Continuing the series long past the events that were featured in the 2015 anime adaptation, Thunderbolt is looking to finally bring all of its pieces to the finish line. The manga’s creator Yasuo Ohtagaki has shared his health issues in the past, causing for several hiatuses in the Mobile Suit series, but this fact hasn’t been attributed to why the manga is planning for its final chapter.

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Where To Watch Thunderbolt

Unfortunately, streaming Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt is easier said than done, as no streaming services are currently housing the anime adaptation or its two compilation films. It’s a shame as Thunderbolt remains an excellent entry in the franchise overall, especially for those looking for a story that features a far darker scenario than many of its predecessors. Gundam has always been a series that has never been shy to examine the cruelty of war but Thunderbolt takes things up a level. Luckily, there are still physical copies of the series available at certain retailers.

If this is your first time hearing of the series, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the spin-off that takes place in the same universe as the show that started it all in the ’70s, “Into this maelstrom of destruction go two veteran Mobile Suit pilots: the deadly Zeon sniper Daryl Lorenz, and Federation ace Io Fleming. It’s the beginning of a rivalry that can end only when one of them is destroyed. The lightning-streaked debris fields are about to become the stage for an epic duel where death is the only true winner.” As of the writing of this article, no sequel anime adaptations have been confirmed for this series though the Gundam franchise has been more than willing to return to established universes in recent years.

Want to stay updated on the ever-expanding mech universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Gundam and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via ANN