Mobile Suit Gundam: GQuuuuuuuX Shares New Promo Ahead of Premiere

AnimeJapan is the gift that keeps giving as Bandai Namco Filmworks released a new teaser for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX during the event. The teaser is spliced footage with moments from the -Beginning- film and new scenes with the lead characters out of the mecha. While the new footage only briefly shows Nyaan and Shuji, Amate receives most of the spotlight. The teaser highlights many of Amate’s reactions in the upcoming series, ranging from excitement to depression. There’s a notable scene where she’s relaxing in front of a pool and wearing swimwear. Nyaan has one humorous moment where she’s eating ramen in typical anime style whereas Shuji has an evocative moment where he’s sweaty on the floor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser plays Kenshi Yonezu’s “Plazma” in the background; the single will serve as the opening theme for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX. The new footage highlights the three protagonists’ personalities and the upcoming mecha fights. Amate is highly emotive with a lot of range, showing great excitement while being easily aggregated. Nyaan is a war orphan who is desperate for money and food, explaining why she’s shown slurping down the noodles in the AnimeJapan teaser. Shuji is a mysterious oddball, with his one big moment in the teaser showcasing the character’s weird presentation.

Where To Watch Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX

The new anime is a partnership between Bandai Namco Filmworks, also known as Sunrise, and Studio Khara. While Sunrise has been producing Gundam anime since its inception, Khara is a prestige studio run by the same crew that worked on Neon Genesis Evangelion. The prologue film for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX, subtitled -Beginning-, opened in theaters in Japan and overseas. Amazon Prime Video will release the show globally with a same-day simulcast on its streaming service.

-Beginning- covers the first three episodes of the show, starting with the shocking connection to the One Year War from the original show and ending with Amate and Shuji winning their first duel in the underground Gundam fighting ring. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX takes place in an alternate timeline from the main Mobile Suit Gundam show, where the Principality of Zeon won the One Year War instead of the Earth Federation. Gundam GQuuuuuuuX stars school student Yuzuriha Amate who joins an underground “Clan Battles” for mobile suits under the alias of Machu. She steals a new high-tech Gundam from Zeon, unlocking her Newtype abilities and forming a connection with Shuji and his mysterious Red Gundam, the same mobile suit that the legendary Char Aznable piloted during the One Year War.

H/T: Official Gundam GQuuuuuuuX X (formerly Twitter) account