Gundam Fans in Japan Making the World Jealous With Latest Tourism Collab

Bandai and Sunrise Studios, also known as Bandai Namco Filmworks, have announced a new collaboration with the Japanese spa chain Raku Spa and Gokurakuyu. The partnership includes a new promo image of the characters from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The promo features Machu, Nyaan, Shuji, Challia, and Xavier, all of whom are wearing special kimono spa robes. The collaboration has a darkly humorous tagline, “Is Bathing Truly Free,” referencing Machu’s musings about freedom and desire to swim in the waters on Earth. The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX x Raku Spa collab presents exclusive merchandise and menu items that attendees can order.

The merchandise and menu dishes will also include newly illustrated artwork. There will be specially decorated bath spaces based on Gundam GQuuuuuuX fans can attend, plus uniquely themed installations in specific spa locations. The collaboration is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 19th, 2025, and last until July 15th, 2025. None of the involved parties has unveiled what the exclusive merchandise and menu items will look like at the time of this writing. Only selected spa locations from the Raku Spa and Gokurakuyu chains will have the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX content. The spa franchises are exclusive to Asia, with very few locations found outside Japan.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX’s Impact and Other Collaborations

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has plans to collaborate with other local places in Japan. Sunrise has previously announced a partnership with the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, set to launch a week before the Raku Spa collaboration on June 12th, 2025. The Tokyu Kabukicho Tower collaboration features exclusive Gundam GQuuuuuuX-themed meals and merchandise available for purchase at the tower. The exclusive merchandise includes sweaters, miniature standees, bags, folders, keychains, and posters based on the characters and mechas from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The exclusive meals are decorated to look like the characters and robots from the show, including a drink with the antennas of the GQuuuuuuX. The Tokyu Kabukicho Tower partnership will last until June 30th, 2025.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is the latest mainline entry in the iconic Gundam franchise. The anime made headlines when it was revealed that the series was made in collaboration with Studio Khara, a production company consisting of the same creators who helped create Neon Genesis Evangelion. Bandai released a prologue movie at the start of the year, called Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, which consists of the first three episodes of the series. The film became a mild hit at the Japanese box office and later opened on North American screens by GKIDS Films. The series is currently scheduled to have twelve episodes, with the last episode likely airing in the last week of June.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX will be part of Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California, around the same time the finale will air. Gundam GQuuuuuux will have a special event during the convention at the Peacock Theater near the Convention Center. Confirmed guests include Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s director Kazuya Tsurumaki, series composer Yoji Enokido, and voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa (who plays the lead of the show, Amate “Machu” Yuzuriha). The event will begin with a movie segment, lasting from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, and then end with a Talk and Performance segment that will last until 2:30 PM.

H/T: Oricon Japan