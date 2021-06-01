Gundam Hathaways Flash Reveals New Summer Release Date

✖

The world of anime, like so many other entertainment industries, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash having to be delayed several times as a result of COVID-19, but it seems as if the feature-length film that revisits the original universe of the franchise will be dropping far sooner than many mech suit fans thought. Focusing on a character touted as the spiritual successor to both Amuro and Char from the first series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the film is promising another action-packed entry of the popular mobile suit franchise.

Starting its theatrical run in Japan on June 11th, it seems that Gundam fans won't have to wait long to see this new entry, but theatergoers will also receive a special physical copy of the film. With the Blu-Ray of the film also being released on the same day as the film's theatrical run, Hathaway's Flash will be made available in many different ways in the East, though a North American release for the movie has yet to be revealed at this time. Currently, the movie will have competition with the likes of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The animation studio of Sunrise has long been linked to the Gundam franchise, having created a number of different series and films in the long-running mech series. Having also lent their talents to the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Inuyasha, Gintama, and many other heavy hitters in the world of anime. From the footage that has been shown in trailers and promotional material, it seems as if the studio is looking to knock it out of the park once again.

Throughout 2020, Gundam suffered some big setbacks, one of the biggest being the delay of its involvement with the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the G-Satellite. Though the Olympic plans were put on ice alongside the event itself, the franchise was able to help facilitate the arrival of the "Walking Gundam", a statue that is the actual size of a mobile suit that can walk under its own power and continues to do so to this day.

