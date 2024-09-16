Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Shares Intense First Clip

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is hitting Netflix later this Fall with a new CG animated series, and Netflix has shared a new look into what to expect with its first clip. The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is one of the most popular and well known anime franchises running today. Although it got its start decades ago, Sunrise and Bandai have been able to keep Gundam fresh through the decades with tons of reboots, sequels, and reinventions for their various Gundam series to keep fans interested. There's a Gundam for each generation of fans, and tons of potential styles of storytelling to enjoy as well.

Mobile Suit Gundam will be introducing yet another new take on the franchise with the upcoming Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. Coming to Netflix later this Fall, this new CG animated take on the franchise offers up a whole new kind of look that fans might not have seen in the other franchise releases. It's increasingly looking like a unique project with each new promotional look at the upcoming series, and that's especially the case here with the first clip showcasing some of the action in the anime's opening scene. Check it out below:

What Is Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance?

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is a particularly unique release for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise as a whole. Coming to Netflix beginning on October 17th, Gundam: Requiem for Vegeance is a brand new series that spans across six episodes that are 30 minutes each. Going all the way back to the One Year War setting of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime released back in 1979, this new series will be shifting its focus to the European side of the battle as they deal with the new weapon and how fierce the Gundams can be from the other side of things. It stars Celia Massingham as the main protagonist at the center of it all, Iria Sorari.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is produced in collaboration with SAFEHOUSE using Unreal Engine 5. This is the second entirely CG animated release in the franchise, and is written by Gavin Hignight, who previously wrote for the Netflix anime series Tekken: Bloodline, other animated projects such as Transformers: Cyberverse, and even video game titles like Marvel's Spider-Man. The series is directed by Erasmus Brosdau, who has previously worked on animated projects such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and video game titles like Star Citizen, Ryse: Son of Rome, and Crysis prior to the new Gundam series.

Why Is Mobile Suit Gundam So Popular?

Mobile Suit Gundam recently crossed over its 40th anniversary milestone, and has been bigger than ever in recent years. Not only has the franchise gone on to many successful spinoffs, sequels, anime specials, feature films and more, but it's also branched out with all sorts of video game releases. But the real hook of the franchise outside of its many stories are the Gundam mecha themselves. There have been so many varieties introduced over the years that many of these suits have gotten their own fan support, and they are brought to life outside of their respective series in many ways.

Thanks to the many plastic model sets that Mobile Suit Gundam has also released over the years, it's become a real juggernaut of a franchise. Fans can buy and build their favorites to display in their home, and it's been such a key part of the fandom that even official Gundam anime series have incorporated plastic model building into their action and stories too. It's all come full circle, and now Netflix has nabbed a cool looking one.