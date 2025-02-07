Gundam Celebrates Its Anime History With The Perfect Snow Sculpture

Mobile Suit Gundam has spanned decades, first starting out with the original anime series that introduced the likes of Amuro and Char but moving between timelines, alternate realities, and more to give the franchise longevity. Later this month, the upcoming new Gundam project, Gundam GQuuuuuux, will be hitting North American theaters, giving anime viewers the opportunity to check out the first three episodes of the series arriving later in 2025. Thanks to the recent Sapporo Snow Festival, the Gundam franchise has received yet another tribute to its mechs as the first and latest Mobile Suits meet for the first time.

Without diving into spoiler territory, Gundam fans should prepare for some big surprises in Gundam GQuuuuuux, which might not be a surprise in and of itself considering who the creator is. Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno will be bringing this story to life, once again taking a crack at young mech pilots as they struggle with the world around them. One thing that will definitely separate Eva from GQuuuuuux is that this series won’t see aliens taking on the mech like NERV’s story had. Instead, you might just see some major new takes on some classic characters that helped to make the Gundam franchise what it is today.

bandai namco

Gundam Worlds Collide in Snow

The Sapporo Snow Festival is a long running tradition in Japan, first beginning in 1950 and continuing thanks to the assistance of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. In recent years, the festival has not been shy when it comes to all things anime, creating works for franchises like Delicious In Dungeon, Yu-Gi-Oh, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Golden Kamuy, and countless others. Now, Gundam’s time has arrived once again as both the original model that started it all is seen back to back with the latest mech to be featured in GQuuuuuux.

Standing at five meters tall, the Gundam snow sculpture will stand tall until February 11th. Luckily, you won’t need to make your way to the Eastern country to check out this mech tribute as the official Gundam social media account has shared a first look. Considering the subject matter of Hideaki Anno’s Gundam series, this snow sculpture is made all the more perfect with what is to come.

Gundam’s Flying High

Gundam GQuuuuuux will hit theaters on February 28th later this month, with the anime series itself reportedly landing on the small screen this spring. In other Gundam news, the sequel to the popular film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, is in production, along with the Western live-action feature-length film that will see Bandai Namco and Legendary Entertainment teaming up. With some major milestones in Gundam’s future, the mech franchise is looking to retain its place at the top of the anime food chain.

Want to see what other snow sculptures pay homage to the anime world?