Gundam Announces 2025 World Expo Plans

Decades ago, fans looked at the Gundam franchise and wondered what life would be like in a world where such technology existed. The series' massive robots and interstellar travel wowed sci-fi junkies everywhere, after all. New fans are still curious about a world where Gundam could exist, and technology brings us closer to that future each day. And in a couple of years, the World Expo will help imagine that future with Gundam's help.

After all, Bandai Namco Holdings confirmed its plans to host a special Gundam event at the 2025 World Expo. The event, which will take place in Osaka, is set to feature a Gundam Pavillion. A poster announcing the space was also revealed, and you can check it out below:

(Photo: Bandai Namco Holdings)

According to Bandai Namco, the pavilion will be used as a space to share Gundam's aspirations for the future while showcasing collaborations. The event also promises to include a link to the virtual world which might hint at the appearance of the reported Gundam metaverse. The ambitious project wants to use pre-existing VR tech to allow fans passage into the Gundam Universe, but Bandai Namco has yet to announce a launch date for the project.

Gundam will not be the only anime property highlighting the World Expo when it comes to Osaka. Pikachu and Hello Kitty have been drafted to promote the event. The 2025 gathering is the next World Expo to take place, so fans can go ahead and start saving up for travel if they wish to visit. The most recent event took place in Dubai in October 2021 following a delay due to COVID-19. And when the World Expo surfaces once more, it will do so with mecha suits in tow.

